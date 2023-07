Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail

AP Top Stories July 24 - AP AP Top Stories July 24 - AP 00:53

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors want the rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car while free on bond pending trial on gang and drug charges.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was indicted last month in his hometown of Savannah. He was released from jail June 26 on a $100,000 bond. Now prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke his bond.

Their filing in Chatham County Superior Court says Bowman crashed a car while driving at high speed Wednesday, and that emergency responders "administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose."

FILE - This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, while free on bond pending his trial on gang and drug charges. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Narcan is a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. Bowman was ordered to refrain from using illegal drugs as a condition of his bond, according to court records.

Bowman's attorney, Kimberly Copeland, had no comment on the case, said a woman answering the phone at Copeland's law office Friday.

A judge scheduled a Thursday hearing on Bowman's bond. Prosecutors obtained a subpoena for toxicology tests and other medical records from the hospital that treated Bowman after the crash.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted last month by a Chatham County grand jury. Bowman was charged with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as "Rollin' 60's." His other charges include conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Prosecutors said additional charges stemming from the car crash are pending.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper's singles "I Remember" and "ABG" led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, "QPac," in 2020. His follow-up album, "Recovery," came out in March.