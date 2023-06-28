Rachel Brosnahan to play Lois Lane alongside David Corenswet's Clark Kent in 'Superman: Legacy'

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie 01:20

(CNN) — Clark Kent and Lois Lane have officially been cast in James Gunn's new DC superhero blockbuster "Superman: Legacy."

Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to play Lois Lane and David Corenswet will wear Superman's iconic red cape, representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures, the film's studio, confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. (DC Studios and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

"They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people," Gunn said on Twitter shortly after the casting news broke.

"Superman: Legacy" is being touted as DC Studios' launchpad into the "Superman" property's revamp under Gunn, who last year became the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran.

Brosnahan's casting is fresh off the heels of her final bow playing Miriam 'Midge' Maisel for five seasons in Prime Video's Emmy-winning series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." She first rose to fame while starring in Netflix's hit political series "House of Cards."

Corenswet's casting marks his first role in a major franchise. The actor previously starred in the Ryan Murphy series "The Politician" on Netflix, and most recently played the projectionist in the Mia Goth-led horror movie "Pearl." He also previously appeared in "House of Cards," in one episode in 2018 after Brosnahan was no longer on the show.

Corenswet will be taking over the role of Superman after actor Henry Cavill announced last year that under Gunn and Safran's leadership, he will not be returning to play the titular character.

Cavill previously played Superman in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel" in 2013, 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League" in 2017. He also appeared in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" in 2021 and made a cameo in 2022's "Black Adam."

According to a DC Studios announcement from January, Gunn and Safran are "designing and implementing a long-term interconnected story for the iconic franchise and characters" as DC launches into a new universe and direction.

That announcement also stated that "Superman: Legacy" will focus on Superman "balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing," and confirmed nine other film and television projects in the works in the first chapter of Gunn and Safran's tenure.

"Superman: Legacy" will premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.