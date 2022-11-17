Publix customers can now sip beer, wine while shopping but not in South Florida

MIAMI - If you shop at Publix, how about a glass of wine?

The Florida-based grocery store chain is now offering a program known as "Publix Pours," an in-store bar for customers at select locations in the state.

According to Publix, the in-store bar includes draft beer, wine, premium coffee, tea, on-tap kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies to let customers "sip while they shop."

The store's website did not list the prices customers will pay for the drinks.

But if you're in South Florida, you're out of luck

The in-store bars are currently only available for its customers who shop at its Central Florida sites and at these five locations:

Plaza Ecco

3171 S. Orange Ave.

Orlando, FL 32806

Publix at Halifax

101 E. Granada Blvd.

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Clermont Town Center

1720 E Highway 50

Clermont, FL 34711

Parkway Village of St. Johns

170 Village Commons Dr

Saint Augustine, FL 32092

Naples Towne Centre

3815 Tamiami Trl E

Naples, FL 34112