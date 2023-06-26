Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho student murders case

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho.

LATAH COUNTY, ID. (CNN) — Latah County, Idaho, prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home in the city of Moscow last fall, according to a court document filed Monday.

The filing says that the state "has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances" to stop it from considering the death penalty.

"Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty," the filing states.

It will continue to "review additional information as it is received" and reserves the right to amend or withdraw the notice, according to the filing.

CNN has reached out to Kohberger's attorneys for comment.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 13 killings of students Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, at a home just outside the university's main campus in Moscow. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by an Idaho judge at a hearing in May.

The case captured the nation's attention and left the community living in fear before Kohberger's arrest.

The criminal justice student was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania almost seven weeks after the killings.

