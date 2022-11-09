Professionals - 'Process of elimination'

WHATEVER IT TAKES – Peter's worst fears start to come true, so he makes a last-ditch power move that outrages Zora. Vincent prepares to depart on a trip but Peter's stubbornness forces him to change his plans and puts them both in a dangerous situation. Thabang Moleya directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Christian O'Reilly (#105). Original airdate 11/15/2022. Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.