Professionals - 'Process of elimination'

CW11 Seattle

Process of Elimination | Professionals Season 1 Episode 5 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

WHATEVER IT TAKES – Peter's worst fears start to come true, so he makes a last-ditch power move that outrages Zora. Vincent prepares to depart on a trip but Peter's stubbornness forces him to change his plans and puts them both in a dangerous situation.  Thabang Moleya directed the episode written by Jeff Most with Teleplay by Christian O'Reilly (#105). Original airdate 11/15/2022.  Every episode of PROFESSIONALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on November 9, 2022 / 12:54 PM

