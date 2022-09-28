Cat. 4 Hurricane Ian on track to hit SW Florida

Tracking Hurricane Ian 9/28/2022 5AM Tracking Hurricane Ian 9/28/2022 5AM 04:36

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida's southwest coast.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was 75 miles west-southwest of Naples with 140 mph winds. It was moving toward the north-northeast near 15 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area Wednesday morning, and move onshore during the day. The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

South Florida can expect a total of 6 to 8 inches of rainfall, with a local maximum of up to 12 inches.

Central and northeast Florida could get 12 to 18 inches, with some areas seeing up to 24 inches.

On Tuesday, at least two tornadoes formed in Broward.

The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

If the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide, the Florida Keys east of Big Pine Key could see a surge of 2 to 4 feet, the lower Keys from Key West to Big Pine Key, including the Dry Tortugas could see 3 to 5 feet, the middle of Longboat Key to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor, could see 8 to 12 feet, and the Anclote River to the middle of Longboat Key, including Tampa Bay, could see 4 to 6 feet.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

* Dry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

* Tampa Bay

* Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West

* Dry Tortugas

* Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River

* St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

* Indian Pass to the Anclote River

* All of the Florida Keys

* Flamingo to South Santee River

* Flamingo to Chokoloskee

* Lake Okeechobee

* Florida Bay

* Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big

Pine Key

* Florida Bay

* Mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River