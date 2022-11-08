Powerball numbers announced for world-record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay

Powerball numbers announced for world-record $1.9 billion jackpot after delay Powerball numbers announced for world-record $1.9 billion jackpot after delay 00:46

Powerball announced on Tuesday morning the winning numbers for its estimated record-breaking jackpot after a lengthy delay. The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.

Shortly after the numbers were revealed, game officials announced on Twitter there were no winners in the drawing. The grand prize for Wednesday's drawing was increased to $2.3 billion.

Winners have the option of collecting the grand prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or a one-time cash payment. The size of the cash option was increased to $1.124 billion.

The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

The latest numbers were supposed to be revealed Monday night but the announcement was delayed until Tuesday morning. In a statement, Powerball officials said the drawing was delayed because one unidentified lottery wasn't able to "process its sales and player data in time."

The jackpot has eluded players since Aug. 3. It surpassed the previous world-record grand prize of $1.586 billion in the run-up to Saturday's drawing, which had a jackpot of $1.65 billion.

When no one won over the weekend, the jackpot swelled to an estimated $1.9 billion leading up to Monday night. Officials said Tuesday the grand prize for the latest drawing turned out to be $2.04 billion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.