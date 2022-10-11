Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing

By Greg Cannella

Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. 

According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. 

However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.

Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. 

The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.

Greg Cannella
Greg Cannella is a social media producer and writer for CBS News, focused on trending stories.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 3:43 PM

