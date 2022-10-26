Watch CBS News
Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million ahead of Wednesday drawing

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no ticket hit it big in Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot, which was an estimated $610 million on Monday, has jumped to $700 million for the next drawing on Wednesday. It has a cash value of nearly $336 million.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawing live during CBS4 News at 11 or on CBSMiami.com.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

