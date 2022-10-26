Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million ahead of Wednesday drawing
MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no ticket hit it big in Monday night's drawing.
The jackpot, which was an estimated $610 million on Monday, has jumped to $700 million for the next drawing on Wednesday. It has a cash value of nearly $336 million.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
You can watch the drawing live during CBS4 News at 11 or on CBSMiami.com.
CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
