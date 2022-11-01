Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion for next drawing

No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion No big winner, Powerball jackpot jumps to $1.2 billion 00:35

MIAMI - We've got good news and bad news concerning Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The bad news is you didn't win the billion dollar jackpot, the good news is neither did anyone else.

That means the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday. It's the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion, which was won on January 13, 2016.

If someone hits it big, they can either take the winnings in a lump sum payment, which would be just under $600 million, or as an annuity. That option pays out the full jackpot amount over roughly 30 years. All of that would be before taxes.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 13-19-36-39-59 and the Powerball number was 13.

In Florida, one ticket matched the five numbers, but not the Powerball number, to win a million dollars. One Power Play ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number, to win $2 million.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Powerball jackpots have been won five times so far this year.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

