Post Malone cancels concert after hospitalization a week after falling on stage

Post Malone is canceling a concert after experiencing pain that resulted in a trip to the hospital. The artist, whose real name is Austin Post, announced the cancellation on Instagram just hours before his Saturday show at Boston's TD Garden Arena.

"On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body," he wrote on his Instagram story. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

His Twelve Carat tour kicked off earlier this year and he had performed at TD Garden Arena the previous night.

"We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight," he wrote, apologizing and adding that tickets for Saturday's show would be valid for a rescheduled concert date. "I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon. I'm so sorry. - Love Austy"

Last week, the singer took a fall on stage during a concert in St. Louis. He stepped in a hole in the stage while performing his hit song "Circles," according to Entertainment Tonight. Medics helped him off stage, and he returned 10 minutes later to finish some songs.

In a video posted to Twitter after the show, he said that the hole is there to send guitars up to the stage and back down. "It winded me pretty good," he said. "We just got back from the hospital and everything's good."

He added that next time he returns to St. Louis he would do a two-hour show "to make up for the songs we missed."

In the past month, many stars have had to cancel concerts for separate reasons. On September 3, The Weeknd stopped a Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium mid-performance because he lost his voice. On September 17, Lady Gaga ended a Miami concert at Hard Rock Stadium due to lightning.

After being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and canceling some tour dates earlier this year, Justin Bieber announced he was going to "take a break from touring for the time being." On September 6, the singer said after his diagnosis of the rare neurological disordered, which paralyzed one side of his face, he performed six live shows in Europe, but it took a toll on him.

He said in a statement that after performing in Brazil, the exhaustion "overtook" him. "I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," he said. "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better."