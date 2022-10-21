Port Everglades worker killed while loading container on ship, officials say

Port Everglades worker killed while loading ship Port Everglades worker killed while loading ship 00:16

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Port Everglades worker was killed while loading a container on a ship in Southport, officials said Friday.

A spokesperson for the port told CBS 4 that the Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal accident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Officials did not immediately identify the worker or provide details on how the accident occurred.

No other injuries were immediately reported.