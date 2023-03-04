Polk County Schools plans to recruit teachers from Puerto Rico

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Polk County schools district employees are gearing up to travel to Puerto Rico!

It's all to recruit teachers to fill vacancies in classrooms.

"There's certainly a need for language acquisition among our students and how great is it if I have a math teacher who also speaks my native language," said Jessica McNemar with the school district.

Polk County School District employees say the Spanish-speaking population is quickly growing in the area.

"Right now we have a 42% hispanic population of students in Polk County, and I don't know the exact percentage of teachers but i can tell you it is not 42%." McNemar.

Now the district is working to make some changes to align with that growing population.

"You want the teachers and the members of the school community to match the student population. For lack of better words, you want the kids to go to school and see people who look like them, who have the same kind of background as they do," said McNemar.

Jessica McNemar and Caroline Giroux are two of the seven people traveling to Puerto Rico next month to recruit teachers.

"I know COVID kind of took us virtually so we've been virtual recruiting a lot from out of the country but now this is the time for us to be up front face to face," said Giroux.

The district currently has 200 teacher vacancies and says the need to fill those vacancies is urgent. Mcnemar and giroux say in order to bring teachers in quickly, they are working on housing solutions.

"We are really going to be tapping into our current staff who can house them for a little bit or a few months and really encourage that if they do have that opportunity so they can live with their family members, get established in polk county, get a paycheck and then start looking for housing," said Giroux.

McNemar and Giroux say recruiting teachers and staff from Puerto Rico will have a huge impact Spanish-speaking students

"It helps them feel immersed in the school community and in the fabric of our district,' said McNemar.