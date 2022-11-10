Polk County residents prepare for Hurricane Nicole

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Residents in the Tampa Bay Area spent the day preparing for Hurricane Nicole.

Polk County and other Central Florida counties are forecast to receive heavy amounts of rain.

Volunteers here in Polk County say they've distributed over 100 sandbags to families across the area, and everyone I have spoken to says they are being more cautious than usual after seeing the damage that hurricane Ian left behind.

"A little anxious. We already have the peace river at a high level so adding more rain to that can definitely be problematic for a lot of the residents here," said Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, a resident in Polk County.

Salisbury loaded her car up with sandbags on Wednesday.

"We can never be too prepared at this point," said Salisbury.

Just six weeks ago, Hurricane Ian devastated much of Florida, and now people in the Tampa Bay Area are gearing up for Hurricane Nicole.

"We had some water leakage in our front windows, so we haven't had time to really repair that yet so we are getting sandbags to make sure we are protected," said Salisbury.

The Tampa Bay Area is forecasted to see impacts from the storm from Wednesday evening through Thursday night.

"The wind is the scariest part of all because you don't know how fast it's going to be, and you don't know how long it's going to last," said Kirk Lutz, a resident in Polk County.

Lutz just moved to Florida earlier this year and says he picked up sandbags and stocked up on water on Wednesday.

"It's a lot to go through and not knowing what to expect. I grew up with tornadoes but hurricanes are another animal," said Lutz.

Salisbury says now the only thing left to do is provide support to fellow Floridians.

"Relying on each other, checking on your neighbors to make sure they are safe before and after the storm, and working together to recover," said Salisbury.

Officials say if you do see any damage left behind, you can report it to your county.