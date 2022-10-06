Polk County deputy shot and killed in the line of duty

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sheriff Grady Judd says 21-year-old Blane Lane was serving a warrant early Tuesday morning, and was shot and killed during the crossfire between deputies and the suspect.

A memorial now stands in front of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, honoring the life of Deputy Blane Lane.

Sheriff Grady Judd describes Deputy Lane as a passionate and skilled officer who will never be forgotten.

"I see a colleague who is younger than my children. This is like losing one of your kids," said Sheriff Judd.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is talking about 21-year-old Deputy Blane Lane.

"I just swore him in just a few months ago. This is very difficult. When people look at this young man, he is the epitome of what American law enforcement is about," said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd says Deputy Lane had high aspirations as an officer.

"This young man was game on of every minute of every day. It was his dream. He was living his dream. He was an immensely talented deputy," said Sheriff Judd.

But those dreams came to a halt early Tuesday morning, as Deputy Lane was serving a warrant with several other officers.

"A felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia," said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd says the deputies were looking for a woman named Cheryl Williams. They received a tip that she was at a home in Polk City. Officials say several deputies went into the home, and Deputy Lane positioned himself outside of the home to keep an eye on doors and windows in case Williams tried to escape.

"He's where people inside can't see him," said Lane.

Officials say that's when officers confronted Williams in a room in the home, and she raised a weapon at the officers. Sheriff Judd said it looked like a real gun, but ended up being a BB gun.

"She clearly and unequivocally wanted to put us into a gun fight with her and or a suicide by cop," said Sheriff Judd.

He says six shots were fired, and one, from one of the officers inside the home, went through the wall, hitting Deputy Lane in the chest.

"Had he literally been standing three inches in or three inches back, the round would have missed him, sometimes despite everything we teach and coach and do, and he was doing exactly like he was trained, bad things happen," said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Grady Judd says funeral services will be held next week.

Williams is now facing second degree felony murder charges and is currently being held at Lakeland Regional Health.