Suspect sought for deadly midtown Atlanta shooting apprehended

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Police said 24-year-old Deion Patterson, the man sought for Wednesday afternoon's deadly shooting in midtown Atlanta has been apprehended.



Patterson was apprehended at the Waterford Place Condominiums on Herodian Way, not far from Truist Park, where Cobb County Police said he had been seen earlier in the afternoon.

Atlanta Police are expected to provide additional details at an evening news conference.

Authorities said Patterson opened fire inside the waiting room of a medical facility on West Peachtree Street, leaving one woman dead and four others hurt. Three of the injured persons were reported to be in critical condition.

The incident happened in a waiting room at a Northside Medical building in the 1100 block of West Peachtree Street, NW.

Atlanta Police later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson.

APD officials had released several surveillance images of a shooting suspect shortly after the shooting. In most of the images, the suspect is masked, however, in one image, the suspect does not have a mask on. The person was wearing dark pants and a light-colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front.

Patterson was discharged from the United States Coast Guard in January 2023, according to a statement from a Coast Guard spokesperson.

"The Coast Guard is aware of the tragic incident in Atlanta allegedly involving Mr. Deion Patterson. Our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families. The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation. Mr. Patterson entered the Coast Guard in July 2018 and last served as an Electrician's Mate Second Class. He was discharged from active duty in January 2023."

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum added that Patterson's family is "being cooperative" with investigators.

Schierbaum told reporters that a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The four injured victims were also women, aged 25, 39, 56, and 71. All four injured victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta for treatment. Three of them were reported to be in critical condition, while the fourth was still being evaluated in the emergency department.

The four injured women "are fighting for their lives at Grady Hospital," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said during a news conference.

"This is a very active search," Schierbaum said. "We're following up on credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County, as well as some here in the city."

Cobb County Police said earlier that they were actively searching in the Vinings, Cumberland, and Truist Park areas of south Cobb, after seeing him on a DOT camera at about 12:30 p.m. Police said they were aware of a carjacking that happened immediately after the shooting a few blocks away. Authorities later said the carjacked vehicle had been recovered from a garage in the vicinity of The Battery in Cobb County.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street, as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets, and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of a Northside Medical building. Multiple helicopters hovered overhead while police tried to keep traffic moving on nearby streets. Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the Midtown neighborhood where many new high-rises are being built.

Shortly after the shooting, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia took to the Senate floor to decry gun violence and to urge his colleagues to advance gun reform.

"There have been so many mass shootings ... that, tragically, we act as if this is routine," Warnock said during a 12-minute speech. "We behave as if this is normal. It is not normal."

The Atlanta pastor added: "I shudder to say it, but the truth is, in a real sense, it's only a matter of time that this kind of tragedy comes knocking on your door."