Pinellas County warns of flooded car scams after Hurricane Ian

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Pinellas County Consumer Protection Department is warning people about some car scams that could be popping up soon.

Officials say you could start seeing vehicles that were previously flooded from hurricane Ian resold without buyers knowing the car's history.

"We've recently had a 2005 Honda Accord here, replaced the engine control module, found it filled with an inch and a half of water. Turns out this car was previously registered in Louisiana," said Kenny Gaither with Noble Tire and Auto Repair.

Kenny Gaither works at Noble Tire and Auto Repair in Clearwater, and says seeing people bring their cars to the shop without knowing it was previously flooded is a common occurrence.

"It actually happens more often than you know. We have a lot of cars that come in with electrical issues, misfiring, a lot of times people don't realize there's water intrusion coming in sometimes from a heavy rain storm through bad seals, or maybe a car that potentially could have been flooded," said Gaither.

Anna Marie Fiallos with Pinellas County Consumer Protection says scammers could soon try to sell cars flooded during hurricane Ian.

"If it's an uninsured vehicle or the vehicle is moved out of state that information may not be relayed and then you have an unsuspecting consumer who purchases that vehicle," said Fiallos.

"I think it's very sad to see people selling cars just to make quick dollar instead of just being honest," said Gaither.

Before you buy a car, have it inspected.

"It really comes down to consumers making sure they're protecting themselves," said Gaither.

But there are some things you can also look for.

"Random things were happening, wiper blades would turn on, and when you have electrical issues like that you tend to have water intrusion or a broken wire. You see dirt marks in places they shouldn't be or you see a water ring," said Gaither.

Experts say when you get in the car, check for any obvious water damage and also smell the air. If it smells like mold, that's a bad sign.

Gaither says knowing the car's history is necessary.

"That'll help you prevent potentially purchasing a vehicle that might bite you in the end later," said Gaither.

Residents can report any flooded car scams to their county's consumer protection department.