Pinellas County Superintendent outlines goals for school year

Pinellas County parents and school officials looking forward to keeping politics out of the classroom

Pinellas County parents and school officials looking forward to keeping politics out of the classroo

Pinellas County parents and school officials looking forward to keeping politics out of the classroo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Students all over the Tampa Bay Area went back to school!

It was a day full of excitement at East Lake Middle School and as parents sent their students back to school, they hope this school year is more focused on education than politics.

It's that time of year again when you can hear the sound of buses driving by, dropping of students for the first day of school.

For parents and students, it's an exciting day.

"I'm excited that all three of my kids are going back to school," said Tom Goodlet, a Pinellas County parent.

Some are excited for classes.

"She really wants to learn about programming, so she is excited to learn about that," said Gilmar Alvany, another parent.

Some are happy to see familiar faces again.

"I know they are happy to be in person with their friends, we are happy they are able to do that," said Goodlet.

Some are excited to hear the sound of the East Lake High School band play once more.

"It's just a great great day," said Kevin Hendrick, Pinellas County Schools Superintendent.

Hendrick says his goal for this school year is to continue increasing test scores and educating students. He says another focus is the teacher shortage that's been impacting districts all over the country.

"Today as we start school, we will have a certified teacher in every classroom. We pull from the district office, we pull others out but we keep recruiting. It's something we are going to have to focus on for the next decade," he said.

With recent legislation banning certain books in classrooms and controversy over whether teachers should teach AP Psychology and African American Studies in the state, superintendent Hendrick says he hopes this school year goes much smoother than last.

"Let's keep the politics out of the classroom, so we tried to really educate our staff on what those rules say and whatever those new laws are," he said.

And as the school year kicks off, Goodlet has one message for educators.

"I appreciate the resilience, especially the teachers. I know they have had ups and downs the last few years so we are grateful," he said.