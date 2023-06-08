Pinellas County Sheriff clears up details of permitless carry law on social media

Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies are working to clear up confusion about the new permitless carry law

Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies are working to clear up some confusion about the forthcoming perm

Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies are working to clear up some confusion about the forthcoming perm

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies are working to clear up some confusion about the forthcoming 'permitless carry' law, effective next month. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a video posted to social media Monday that there has been misinformation about the new Florida law involving firearms. So, he's making an effort to ensure everyone understands the scope and limitations of this change.

"The criteria to carry a concealed firearm is the same to be eligible for a permit, including being a U.S. citizen," said Sheriff Gualtieri in the video. "That is at least 21 years of age with no felony convictions when carrying a concealed firearm. You must also possess valid ID and you're required to provide it to law enforcement upon request."

According to the state of Florida commissioner site, more than a dozen reasons are outlined why a resident may be ineligible.

Pinellas County Sheriffs Office clears common myths with Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'permitless carry' law which takes effect July 1, 2023. Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

The new law does not alter existing regulations on who can purchase a firearm, the waiting period to acquire a firearm, or the locations where one can carry a firearm. What it does, is allow for permitless concealed carry for lawfully owned weapons.

As Sheriff Gualtieri points out, it's important to note that permitless carry does not equate to open carry. Citizens will still be expected to keep their weapons concealed when in public. Open carry, where a firearm is visible to others, remains prohibited under state law except under certain circumstances.

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to familiarize themselves with the specifics of this law before it's effective date to ensure they remain in compliance with regulations.

For more details, click here.