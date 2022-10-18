Pinellas County sees increase in pedestrian-vehicle crashes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Pinellas County is seeing an increase in pedestrian versus vehicle crashes.

Sunday night, a 56-year-old woman died from being hit by a car at St. Pete Beach.

"Earlier on in the year we did see the numbers of pedestrian and bicycle crashes were going down but in the last month or so we've seen those numbers tick back up again," said Chelsea Favero with Forward Pinellas.

Chelsea Favero with an organization called Forward Pinellas says there's been about 38 fatal crashes involving bikes and pedestrians since the beginning of the year.

"We're also using technology to help remind people to slow down and go the speed limit as well as identify a safety issue before an accident occurs," said Favero.

She says most crashes happen from people not paying attention .

"One of the biggest reasons is vehicle speed. Ever since the pandemic, traffic isn't what it used to be and cars are still driving too fast and they don't have enough time to react when they do encounter a bicyclist or a pedestrian," said Favero.

"It's really tragic and we really don't like to see those. Our office goes through every single fatal crash that comes through to really try to understand what happened," said Favero.

Forward Pinellas is now working on some projects to improve pedestrian safety.

"Maybe by widening sidewalks it may be by adding median refuges where pedestrians have a place to wait before they have to cross the next leg of the roadway," said Favero.

Favero says she knows there's a long way to go before intersection projects are completed, but in the meantime, her hope is that drivers and pedestrians will travel as safely as possible.

"So we do ask if there's not a crosswalk around, look both ways, try to wait for a break in traffic and do whatever you can to get around safely," said Favero.

The organization says drivers will be seeing some improvements around intersections over the next year.