Pinellas County Schools opens first sensory playground

Pinellas County Schools open first ever sensory playground for students with disabilities

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Pinellas County Schools opened its first ever sensory playground for students with disabilities.

Ten-year-old Brandon Alvarez is now playing his favorite game, kitchen, at a playground that is specially made for kids like him.

"I've been looking everywhere for this," said Alvarez.

On Wednesday, Pinellas County Schools opened its first sensory therapeutic wheelchair accessible playground at Paul B. Stephens Center.

"Letting them be able to do those things on their own. And being able to access everything on their own that's a huge deal," said Mary Kate Jones, a speech language pathologist with Pinellas County Schools.

All of the structures on the playground provide sensory stimulation and simulate bike and theme park rides for students who can't normally do those activities.

"They can play music, they can go on the glider and the slides are adaptive," said Jones.

Jones says the playground allows students with disabilities to work on their physical health and communication skills.

Because there are so many play options on the playground, students who are non-verbal can actually come up to a sign and point at where they want to play.

"We are just trying to meet their sensory needs," said Jones.

Jacob Daysa is a non-verbal student, and he showed this recording at the grand opening of the playground.

"I love our new playground because I can do so many things by myself," said Daysa's recording.

Jones says the park will help students with disabilities have a little more freedom.

"Just give them that joy that they should be having all the time anyway," said Jones.