Pinellas County Schools gives update on effort to close achievement gap for minorities

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Pinellas County Schools is working to close the achievement gap between black students and their peers.

The 10-year plan was developed in 2016 to close the gap, and on Tuesday the district released an update on its progress.

"They send us to training after training on equity and making sure everyone is treated the same and yet we're still not and it's not fair," said Ashley Coker, a parent in Pinellas County Schools.

Coker's son is black and says her child doesn't receive the same attention as other white students.

"He's under grade level in most of his testing. No tutoring or small groups have been held for him so I have to keep reaching out and saying 'hey, where's his extra help?' I see he is behind, I see he's struggling," said Coker.

She wants to see equal help for minority students, and that's what the Pinellas County School District is working to do.

"The goal of the bridging the gap plan is to prevent academic failure for black students," said Dr. Lewis Brinson with the school district.

Dr. Lewis Brinson is the Minority Achievement Officer in the district and says it's important to close the educational gap between black students and their peers.

"First you have to acknowledge that there is a need to do things, especially do things for students who need extra support," said Dr. Brinson.

It's an effort that began back in 2016, after a study was done showing that black students had a graduation rate of 65.5%. Dr. Brinson says that graduation rate is now up to 78.5%.

On Tuesday, Dr. Brinson and several other district leaders provided an update on the bridging the gap program.

Some of the district's current efforts include:

Expanding the voluntary pre-kindergarten program.



Developing an accelerated language arts model for black students who are under proficiency in middle schools.



Implementing tutoring sessions during the day at schools with large minority populations.



Providing culturally relevant books and resources that represent diverse populations.



Attending meetings to recruit black educators.



The program goes until 2027, and Dr. Brinson says it's important to continue investing in minority students.

"The strategies that we use for black students, we can also use for non-black students. It's basically all of us doing those things that we feel are necessary to make sure that every child is successful, and not only successful but prepared for that next level, whether it's college or getting into the job force," said Dr. Brinson.