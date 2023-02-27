Pinellas County Schools considers new bus and school time changes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Pinellas County Schools is considering some changes to school start times and changes to bus routes.

District leaders say they are considering some bus route and class time changes to make sure students get to class on time and don't miss any instructional activity. It's something parents say needs to happen soon.

"We don't know if the bus is coming. Just this week alone, Monday through Friday, the bus has not come three times," said Pinellas County parent, Heather Vernillo.

Vernillo says she's frustrated with the district's bus system.

"We depend on the bus. It gets disheartening when something as simple as getting a child to school causes this much stress," said Vernillo.

She says her kids sometimes wait up to 45 minutes for the bus to arrive after its scheduled time.

"My main issue is that there's no consistency. I feel that the bus stops aren't safe because there's no consistency," said Vernillo.

Vernillo is worried about her students and other students getting to school late.

"It's not fair to children who don't have other means to get to school to not have the same instructional time as their peers," said Vernillo.

District leaders say the issue is that there's a bus driver shortage, but now the district is considering some changes to solve that problem. The changes include consolidating bus routes, adjusting pick up and drop off times, and only providing buses for students and parents who fill out a bus application form.

"I would say hire more drivers. I know that sounds great on paper," said Vernillo.

The district says 36,000 bus seats are designated to students, but only 22,000 actually ride on the bus. District leaders say if they consolidate bus routes and adjust times, it could entice more people to apply for bus driving positions.

The district is also considering changing bell schedules for four different schools to help with the issue.

But Vernillo says the district should consider other options.

"I don't know what salary it is or if there's room for improvement. If there are other funds not being utilized," said Vernillo.

These changes need to be approved by the Pinellas School Board.