Pinellas County School District votes to change start and end times for schools

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Pinellas County School District is changing start and end times for several schools in the district.

It's all because of a bus driver shortage, and some schools are being adjusted by as much as two hours.

"I feel like they need to find a way to get this taken care of because school is very important," said Kimberly Wilmas who is a parent in Pinellas County Schools.

Kimberly Wilmas is a parent in Pinellas County Schools, and she's talking about the bus driver shortage.

"Buses have been unreliable. Sometimes they won't come in the morning, or they aren't coming in the afternoon, and you're not always getting a text from the bus bulletin so it's frustrating," said Wilmas.

She says there have been times in which her children didn't make it to class on time.

"I stopped working so I could make sure the kids were getting on the bus and getting to school because it was hard to go to work and not know if my kids were standing at the bus stop until 10:30 in the morning," said Wilmas.

Now the school district is making some schedule changes to reduce bus routes and help with the bus driver shortage.

The district voted on Tuesday to change the start and end times of several schools, with some seeing up to a two hour difference.

Wilmas's kids attend east lake middle school, and the start time is moving from 9:40 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

"I want to make sure my kids are at school before I go to work and this way I can return back to the classroom if I know they are going to be at school," said Wilmas.

Wilmas says for some working parents, a two hour adjustment will be very difficult, but there are also other worries about changes around high schools.

Parents say they have some concerns about how new traffic patterns could impact students who walk or bike to school.

"It's going to impact the safety of young drivers having young kids on bicycles early in the morning," said Wilmas.

Wilmas says after three years of dealing with an inconsistent bus route, she wants the district to handle the problem once and for all.

"They need to make sure there is always a reliable bus to show up to every stop for every child to be able to get to school," said Wilmas.