Pinellas County leaders considering solutions to overpopulated main road

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Pinellas County Commissioners are coming up with safety improvements for a very busy and dangerous road.

Officials say East Lake Road is overcrowded and has a lot of crashes annually, but now county leaders and local organizations are teaming up to come up with a plan to make the road safer.

"It's horrible. Whether you're headed North in the evening or South in the morning, the traffic is horrendous," said Marissa Insolia who works at a hair salon called Salon Solei.

Insolia says the traffic on east lake road makes her commute stressful.

"I live about 15 minutes from here but it's about 45 minutes in traffic in the morning.," said Insolia.

According to a recent study from the county, there have been over 1,700 crashes along east lake road within a four year period.

"There are crashes here all the time which makes traffic even worse," said Insolia.

Insolia says the issue is population growth.

"We've seen a lot of people come and go from this area and I think it's just getting busier and busier," said Insolia.

"That area has seen a lot of growth along the corridor but also in Pasco County so the traffic volume has increased significantly over the past several years," said Chelsea Favero with an organization called Forward Pinellas.

Favero says her organization is working closely with the county to come up with solutions.

"They've been looking at opportunities to provide additional lanes to the area or even just opportunities to improve intersections," said Favero.

The 9-mile road is a major route for many drivers, so Favero says until some changes are made, drivers need to be very careful.

"Be aware of their surroundings. With the stop lights being so spread out, there's the opportunity to exceed the speed limit at times. We recommend people don't do that," said Favero.

Although residents are hoping for some improvements, they are also hoping construction doesn't take too long.