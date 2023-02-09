Pinellas County holds tornado drill simulation Wednesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - This week, Florida residents are being reminded to prepare for the possibility of severe weather during Severe Weather Awareness Week. With the start of hurricane season just around the corner, now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared in case of a weather emergency.

Pinellas county is particularly vulnerable to severe weather including hurricanes, tornadoes, and severe thunderstorms. County officials are urging residents to take advantage of severe weather awareness week to update their emergency plans, check supplies, and make preparations.

"You may have minutes to get to a safe room," said Community Engagement Program Lead Mary Burrell with Pinellas County Emergency Management. As part of the statewide awareness week, Pinellas County performed a drill to help educate residents on emergency preparedness.

"So today was the Great Tornado Drill," said Burrell. "You're simulating a tornado warning. At eight o'clock you start getting your plans together. You take a look at your planner. You review it and you make sure that everybody knows the plan. And then at ten o'clock you simulate a tornado warning. Everybody gets to the safe place, take cover and then we tell you to take a selfie."

You heard that right! Take a selfie. In this case, since we're not dealing with severe weather, Pinellas County is showing you what it should look like to take cover through their own simulation drills. But Burrell says it's not enough to just know the drill.

"You know, if you have teenagers, you'd sit down with them and say, 'hey you know what? I just heard today Turn Around Don't Drown. We're going to get a lot of flooding. You're learning how to drive. Please don't go through it. It's ok if you're late'."

Residents are also reminded to review their insurance policies to ensure they are fully covered in the event of a weather-related loss. Severe Weather Awareness Week runs through February 10th, 2023.