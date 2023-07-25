Pete Davidson placed in diversion program for reckless driving charge

(CNN) — A Los Angeles County Superior judge ordered actor Pete Davidson to complete an 18-month diversion program after the actor was charged with reckless driving in connection with a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney (LACDA) said on Monday that as part of the program, Davidson is required to complete 50 hours of community service, which can be completed in New York, LACDA said.

His counsel has indicated the service will likely be completed at the New York Fire Department.

Davidson will also be required to do 12 hours of traffic school, which can be completed in New York as well, and he must complete a Hospital and Morgue program or the New York equivalent, LACDA said. He must also pay restitution and obey all laws, they said.

Pete Davidson at the New York premiere of "Bupkis" in April. A Los Angeles County Superior judge ordered actor Pete Davidson to complete an 18-month diversion program after the actor was charged with reckless driving in connection with a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has confirmed. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/FILE

The "Bupkis" actor has a personal connection to the New York Fire Department. His New York firefighter father, Scott, died helping in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

CNN has reached out Pete Davidson's representative for comment.

In June, a spokesperson for the LACDA confirmed to CNN in a statement that Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the statement read. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

The March 4 incident happened around 11 pm PT, when a vehicle Davidson was driving on a residential street crashed into a fire hydrant and a home.