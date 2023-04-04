Permitless Carry in Florida legalized after Gov. Ron DeSantis signs HB543

FLORIDA (TAMPA BAY NOW NEWS) -- 'Permitless carry' is now legal in the state of Florida. Governor Ron DeDantis signed House Bill 543 Monday morning which will allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit. The bill will go into effect on July 1st, making Florida the 26th state to enact this legislation. Tampa Bay republicans who support the bill say the bill signing came in due time.

"There's nothing to worry about with this bill, I don't think. I think there's going to be the same amount of people carrying," said Jake Hoffman, Executive Director of Tampa Bay Young Republicans. "There's going to be the same amount of people concealed carrying. Now, at this point, people who are responsible gun owners will go and seek out the training that they need to do to make sure that they're doing it safely and the ones that weren't going to do it, weren't going to do it in the first place."

Any person carrying a concealed firearm without a license under the new law must abide by current laws that forbid carrying a concealed weapon or firearm in some locations, including schools, sporting events, and detention centers.



