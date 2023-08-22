''Percy Jackson and the Olympians'' teases a bold look for New fantasy series

(CNN) — Percy Jackson is getting a jolt of new energy.

The popular franchise "Percy Jackson & the Olympians," following the half-man, half-god son of Poseidon and based on a fantasy YA series of books by Rick Riordan, is about to receive lavish new treatment in a Disney+ series that was teased on Friday.

The footage for the show showed actor Walker Scobell taking on the role of Jackson. Scobell was previously seen in the Ryan Reynolds Netflix movie "The Adam Project."

The teaser doesn't show too much, except a glimpse of a faun, and perhaps a menacing minotaur, two fixtures from the mythical world of Greek gods.

Jackson's friends Annabeth Chase, played by Leah Jeffries, and Grover Underwood, portrayed by Aryan Simhadri, are also heavily featured in the teaser.

The story of Percy Jackson has been told before, in two feature film adaptations starring Logan Lerman as the titular hero and Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth – 2010's "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" from 2013.

Other notable cast members in the new "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" series include Megan Mullally, Lance Reddick, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The series starts streaming on December 20.