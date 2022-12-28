People stranded for days at the Tampa International Airport among airline cancellations

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Tampa International Airport is seeing a lot of flight cancellations and delays.

This comes after the cold weather from the weekend caused flight and safety issues all over the United States.

During the holidays, people are usually excited to see the colors red and green, but not at the Tampa International Airport where the flight status board is showing more red than green. Airport officials say over 50 flights have been cancelled today.

"I've been sitting here at the airport since Saturday morning, my flight has been cancelled three different times," said traveler Barry Pippin.

People camping out on the floor is not a common site at the Tampa International Airport, but Christmas weekend into Monday, it was.

"Sleeping on chairs, couches, whatever they can find to sleep," said Pippin.

Pippin is one of those people, he was heading to Indianapolis, but instead has slept at the airport for two nights.

"Unfortunately it's pretty boring being around here but you have a lot of people to talk to," said Pippin.

Temperatures dropped into the negatives in the Midwest and the Tampa Bay Area had 30-degree weather over the weekend, causing issues and flight cancellations.

Like many other people all over the country, Pippin missed Christmas with his family.

"It's frustrating but sometimes life is frustrating," said Pippin.

The Tampa International Airport had at least 57 cancelled flights on Monday.

Pippin now has a flight rescheduled for late Monday night, but other people are dealing with the domino effect from the cold weather.

"I got here two hours early and an hour early, they cancelled the whole flight," said traveler Auturo Roberts.

Auturo Roberts was heading back home from spending Christmas in Tampa Monday morning, and now has to spend more money he didn't plan to.

"I got a hotel at the Marriott, and I'm leaving in the morning, first thing in the morning," said Roberts.

Pippin and roberts say although the situation is frustrating, people should try to be patient.

"Overall everyone is taking it in stride since it's affecting everyone," said Roberts.

"I just hope everyone gets home healthy and survives this," said Pippin.

Airport officials are asking everyone to continue checking their flight statuses before they get to the airport over the next week.