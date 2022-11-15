Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges

CNN has obtained the driver's license photograph of David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home. DePape pleaded not guilty to federal charges in a San Francisco on November 15.

SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. (CNN) -- The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco federal court Tuesday morning.

David DePape, 42, is charged with the attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

For the kidnapping charge, DePape faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, three years supervised released, a $250,000 fine and possibly restitution. For the assault charge, he faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, five years supervised release, a $250,000 fine and possibly restitution.

DePape's federal public defender, Angela Chuang, said they are not seeking release from custody. He is being returned to state custody and will be in the custody of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

The only words he said were his name. At a previous court appearance, DePape's arm was in a sling due to a dislocated shoulder. His arm was not in a sling Tuesday.

His next federal court appearance will be on November 30.

