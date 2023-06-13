PCSO: Woman expected to survive after suffering 11 gunshot wounds

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Pinellas County Sheriff's office has released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting that left a woman in the hospital recovering from nearly a dozen bullet wounds. Detectives have identified 65-year-old Wayne Lovell Dew as the suspect in the attempted murder investigation and are calling the incident a domestic violence-related crime.

Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a home in unincorporated Seminole after reports that a female had been shot. Once deputies arrived, investigators say that woman was at her neighbor's house suffering from "about eleven" gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies say they attempted several times to speak with the suspect who was still believed to be inside the home, but he did not answer.

The S.W.A.T. team responded and after nearly 7 hours, the suspect was located inside the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"[The victim] identifies the house where she came from, tells us that there's another individual inside who is armed… with both pistols and long rifles," said Chief Deputy Paul Halle with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. "We bring in armored vehicles, we do what we call "hail the house", we use intercom. We challenge the house, if you will. We will try to get the person to come out. That went out for quite some time."

Investigators say an argument ensued prior to shots being fired. The investigation is ongoing.