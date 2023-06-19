PCSO recover teen who apparently drowned at Lake Clinch

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Frostproof Fire Department, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call on Sunday, June 18, around 8:20 p.m. to reports of a boating accident on Lake Clinch in Frostproof.

The group of responders immediately had boats in the water to look for a missing boater.

According to reports, preliminary information so far is that two teens were on a single Jet Ski on Lake Clinch. The driver of the Jet Ski, 17-year-old Jose Torres of Frostproof, made an abrupt turn, causing him and his passenger, 15-year-old Mekhi Guillaume of Frostproof, to be ejected into the water.

Guillaume, who was wearing a life jacket, was able to swim back to the Jet Ski. Guillaume looked for Torres but could not locate him. Guillaume immediately alerted others in the area and 911 was notified.

Torres was not wearing a life jacket.

The PCSO Marine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Team (USART) utilized an underwater drone which located Torres, deceased in about 20 feet of water, just after midnight. Jose Torres' body was transported to the Tenth District Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be conducted at a later time. It appears at this time that he drowned, although the M.E. will determine his exact cause of death.

Jose Torres was a student at Ridge Technical College.

"Our hearts hurt today for this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jose's family and loved ones. This is a tragic accident and a stark reminder that life jackets save lives. Please, when out on the water, wear a life jacket. It could save your life," said Grady Judd, Sheriff