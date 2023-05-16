"Past Lives" review: Celine Song's decades-spanning directorial debut is a master stroke in reminiscence and melancholy

What if life's coincidences were predetermined from the start, giving even the most trifling occurrences purpose and meaning? Say, perhaps, you brush shoulders with a stranger in the street, there are decisions you've made that led you to that exact moment with that exact person. In-Yun: A Korean expression used to describe providence or fate. This axiom is used to give reasoning to the people who come in and out of your life no matter their significance. What was just a shoulder tap in this life may have been a reminder of a more significant relationship in a past life.

Celine Song's feature-length debut is a painstaking examination of the human condition. Aspirations, shared experiences, morality, and conflict collide in this emotionally charged depiction of childhood friends who seem destined to be together. Love is a matter of timing, however, as many can relate to meeting the right person at the wrong time. This causes countless thoughts of what could have been as we incessantly dwell on hypotheticals and altered idealisms. Although there's heartache and perhaps regret in our missed connections, rest assured you're exactly where you need to be. Celine Song's Past Lives is a reminder to fervidly welcome these raw feelings and emotions, embracing the tribulations that inherently come with facing your past.

Past Lives is a personal story for writer-director Celine Song. She draws upon a similar experience in life to tell the story of two star-crossed lovers whose relationship is abruptly interrupted by one's decision to uproot themselves from Korea and emigrates to another country in search of a new life. What was initially a pitch-perfect pairing now fades into obscurity as decades pass, each creating their own separate paths in life. Nora (Greta Lee) explores opportunities as a playwright, guiding her to an artist's residency where she eventually meets her husband, Arthur (John Magaro). Her childhood counterpart, Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) joins the South Korean military. Still deeply connected to his remembrance of Nora from his youth, Hae Sung strives to reconnect with Nora in an attempt to recapture what once was. Two decades removed from the last time they saw each other in person, they're reunited for one fateful week as the two navigate their feelings for one another under the lens of their current circumstances.

Korean-Canadian playwright, screenwriter, and first-time director Celine Song established herself in theater, debuting her work on Endlings in 2019 before premiering the play at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2020. Her experience in theater heavily influenced Past Lives in many meaningful ways. Song displays an incredible understanding of how to block actors in a scene in correlation to one another and their environment, adding intricate layers to this heartrending romance without the need to verbalize the feelings of the characters. We understand their situation, thoughts, and desires simply by their restrained mannerisms and caring glances. Their surroundings are a character in themselves: subway handlebars acting as a divider between the two, an In the Mood for Love-esque stonewall depicting two people separated, loving couples sauntering the streets of New York in the background – unconsciously teasing Nora and Hae Sung with something unobtainable. The writing is on the wall for these doomed lovers as they desperately grasp onto something that can no longer be.

Another important element of theater is the ability to write characters with nuance and depth – Past Lives succeeds with this in spades. Song brilliantly places the audience in the middle of this love triangle and makes you just as conflicted, emotionally, as the characters on-screen. You're torn in multiple ways, one part wanting the rekindled relationship to succeed, another part realizing the reality of Nora's commitment to her husband. It's so refreshing, to me, that this narrative avoids the stereotypical jealous husband archetype, instead opting for a loving and understanding portrayal. His love for his wife pushes him to overcome his hesitancy, becoming an active participant in her rekindling. On the other hand, Hae Sung and Nora feel destined to be together, just not in this lifetime. In another life, I find consolation in the notion of these two forming a life together, their love bleeding over into the next as a reminder of what was shared.

As impressive as Celine Song's implementation of theatrical elements is, her directorial creative decisions regarding the cinematography, editing, and structure are just as awe-inspiring. These components don't just come together overnight for first-time directors – it takes experience, discipline, and a trained eye for detail. Song is able to accomplish one of the more impressive directorial debuts I've ever seen, up there with the likes of Ari Aster and Robert Eggers – also directors heavily involved with A24. The shot compositions range from vibrant foliage, enrapturing the audience in such incredible scenic beauty, to lonely and cramped living spaces, emphasizing the restrained circumstances Nora finds herself in. Long takes are impressively interwoven throughout the narrative, giving scenes time to breathe, and the unbearable weight of words time to sink in. Flashbacks of their past flash on the screen throughout the film, adding emotional insight to our characters while sharpening the impact of the inevitable melancholic conclusion. Listening to the director speak about how much detail is in the ending tells me how much she cares about this story and these characters. It's not something that's apparent when watching the film, but the way she described it makes the crushing blow even more excruciatingly painful.

I haven't been haunted by a film in quite some time. Days after my initial viewing, I find myself perpetually pondering the life paths of these characters. If Nora had stayed in Korea, what would that have looked like? Has Hae Sung found closure? Will this continue to haunt Nora into the foreseeable future? What will her relationship be with Arthur after the outcome of this film? A prodigious trademark of a great director is the ability to have the audience wanting more while presenting a satisfactory final product. I didn't want it to end because I enjoyed the characters that much and truly wanted the best for everyone.

I reveled in the feeling that I had just watched the best film of 2023 to date and perhaps the best film this year has to offer. It's a mix-up of some of my favorite films – the emotional yearning for human connection akin to Wong Kar-Wai's first-rate filmography, the urgent desire to hold onto fading memories analogous to Michel Gondry's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and the cacophony of overwhelming emotions in the film's ending in the same manner of Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire. There are 8,000 layers of In-Yun between myself and this movie, it's destined to be my favorite film of the year. It's an achingly astounding portrayal of love and reminiscence and a knock-out directorial debut from a talented writer-director. Past Lives hits theaters in the Seattle market on June 16th.