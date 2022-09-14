Pasco County Schools eliminates "Safe Space" stickers

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Parents and teachers are voicing their frustrations with the Pasco County School District.

This comes as the Pasco County Superintendent discussed removing safe space stickers from schools at Monday night's school board meeting, following the newly enacted Parental Rights in Education Law.

"It's symbolic to kids in terms of if they know that they can go to someone and report something and they know that report is going to be taken seriously," said parent, Jessica Jecusco-Wright.

Wright is also a member of the Pasco Democratic Public Education Caucus and she is talking about the safe space sticker in Pasco County Schools.

"It just means that you have someone that is going to be passionate and empathetic regardless of what their situation is, regardless of what their background is, I don't think it's just for our LGBTQ students," said Wright.

Wright says the rainbow-colored stickers are used in classrooms to let students know they can confidentially go to a teacher with problems.

"What kind of support can we get you and really that's all it is," said Wright.

Pasco County Teacher, Jim Washington, says his LGBTQ students have come to him about bullying problems and other concerns.

"We need to make sure that those kids who have had the most need, who have the most disenfranchisement, don't continue to have those disenfranchisements," said Washington.

Those stickers will soon be removed. Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning sent an email, stating the stickers create a concern that a student might mistakenly believe a conversation in a safe space would not be brought to their parent. But not contacting a parent could be illegal under the new Parental Rights in Education Law, or the "Don't Say Gay" law.

"That idea of we would have to break confidentiality with a student who trusts us to just be supportive is going to stop that relationship. We are going to see an increase number in suicide attempts and unfortunately the suicide successes because we aren't doing the service we provided," said Washington.