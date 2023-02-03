Watch CBS News
Paco Rabanne, Spanish fashion designer known for his flamboyant creations, dies at 88

By Michael King

/ CNN

(CNN) -- World-famous fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at the age of 88.

His death was announced Friday in a statement shared on the Paco Rabanne Instagram account.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88," the message read. "Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration."

It added: "We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities."

This is a developing story.


First published on February 3, 2023 / 10:10 AM

