Orlando FreeFall ride will be taken down after teen's death

Tyre Sampson (Courtesy: the Haggard Law Firm)

ORLANDO - A central Florida drop tower amusement park ride from which a 14-year-old boy fell to his death in March will be taken down, according to the ride's operator.

The decision to take down the 430-foot-tall Orlando FreeFall tower and ride at ICON Park outside Orlando was made because of Tyre Sampson's March 24 death, the operator said in an online statement.

The ride, which had opened only months before Tyre's death, has been closed since. No timeline for taking down the ride has been determined, the statement reads.

"We are devastated by Tyre's death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre's family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall," Ritchie Armstrong, an official with ride operator Orlando Slingshot, said in the statement. "In addition, Orlando Slingshot will honor Tyre and his legacy in the classroom and on the football field by creating a scholarship in his name."

Sampson, who lived near St. Louis, Missouri, was visiting Orlando during spring break six months ago when he died from the fall. The company also said it planned to create a scholarship in the teen's name.

An autopsy showed that Tyre suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, which was ruled an accidental death. It showed Sampson weighed 383 pounds, well above the ride manual's weight limit of 287 pounds.

An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured.

The report said there were many other "potential contributions" to the accident and that a full review of the ride's design and operations was needed.

Tyre Sampson's family has filed a lawsuit against the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the ride, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

No timeline was given for when the ride will be taken down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.