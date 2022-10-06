Watch CBS News
Orlando Freefall ride to be torn down

MIAMI – The world's tallest drop ride will be torn down after a teenager fell to his death. 

The Orlando Freefall ride has been closed since March.

14-year-old Tyre Sampson wasn't properly secured into the ride and fell to his death.

The ride had been open for just a few months before the tragic incident.

CBS4 is working to learn when the ride will be torn down.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 6:55 PM

