Original drama series "Sullivan's Crossing" to premiere on CW Network in Fall 2023

10-Episode Series from Fremantle, Bell Media's CTV, and Reel World Management Brings the Stars of "One Tree Hill" and "Gilmore Girls" Back to The CW

April 26, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network has partnered with CTV and Fremantle on SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, a 10-episode hour-long drama series based on the books by #1 New York Times Bestselling author Robyn Carr, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. Starring Morgan Kohan ("Transplant," "Batwoman") alongside fan-favorite actors Chad Michael Murray ("One Tree Hill") and Scott Patterson ("Gilmore Girls"), SULLIVAN'S CROSSING will make its U.S. debut on The CW in Fall 2023.

"SULLIVAN'S CROSSING is an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community," commented Schwartz. "Alongside a breakout performance from Morgan Kohan, it is incredibly special to bring Chad and Scott back home to The CW."

Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan's Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Patterson). There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Murray), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten.

"The CW is a place where strong, character-driven family dramas shine and we couldn't have asked for a better home for SULLIVAN'S CROSSING," said Lisa Honig, EVP Distribution North America, Fremantle. "We are thrilled to continue a strong partnership with them, especially around a series as genuine, compassionate and entertaining as this."

Robyn Carr, author of the Sullivan's Crossing book series, said, "It's a pleasure to be working once again with executive producer and showrunner Roma Roth to bring yet another one of my novel series to life on the small screen. Scott Patterson is the ideal actor to play Sully Sullivan and both Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray are the perfect fit as Maggie Sullivan and Cal Jones."

From executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, the team behind the hit series "Virgin River," SULLIVAN'S CROSSING is executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle with Roth also acting as showrunner. Mike Volpe and Mark Gingras serve as producers. For Fremantle, Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin are executive producing. SULLIVAN'S CROSSING is distributed internationally by Fremantle. The deal was brokered by Fremantle's Lisa Honig, EVP Distribution North America, and The CW's Kevin Levy, EVP Programming Planning, Scheduling and Acquisitions.

