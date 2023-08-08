Watch CBS News
Oregon teen crashes through school skylight

By Michael King

/ CNN

SHERWOOD, Oregon (KPTV) -- The Sherwood Police Department has issued a Facebook post as a reminder to both teens and the general public, don't play on skylights.

Recently a teen crashed through a skylight at Sherwood Middle School. The teen only received minor injuries, but the police warn that it could have been much more serious.

The Sherwood Police Department reminded parents in their Facebook post to talk with their teens about the various dangers of playing on the roofs of school buildings and specifically not to climb up on them at all.

There has been an issue for a while of teenagers climbing onto the rooftops of various schools within the district and playing around for a while said the statement.

We shouldn’t have to say this #buthereweare. Parents, please chat with your teenagers about the dangers of playing on...

Posted by Sherwood Police Department on Sunday, August 6, 2023

