Operation Helping Hand: Tampa Bay war veterans seek to support each other

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Local war veterans are on a mission to help their fellow military vets by providing meals and support. The goal is to bring attention to the special operation and help as many Tampa Bay veterans as possible.

Operation Helping Hand organizers say it's not just any kitchen and dining set up but a special dinner with free meals for vets to help them connect and share their stories.

"It started out bringing potluck dinners into the VA and it morphed into probably over four thousand families and it has grown from there," said Chairman of the nonprofit Jim Griffin who is a veteran himself. After nearly two decades, the goal remains the same: to salute, appreciate and to offer opportunities for veterans and their families. "Now we're up to about 115, 120 people per dinner. They're there to honor the wounded and injured that come to our dinners."

Once a month, they provide meals and support to active duty wounded and injured troops from any and all us service deployments and their families.

"If you're 19, 20 years old and all of a sudden, you're not only a primary caregiver but you're probably a breadwinner," said Griffin. "I mean, think about it. That is horrendous. And the veterans tell them [in support], 'you're going to be able to get through this'."

They've fed thousands of veterans and donated over two $2 million for services for veterans, some of whom are still undergoing major treatment. They also help offset costs for veteran therapy.

"They've got a art and music therapy, virtual reality therapy program and now they have a new motion therapy coming in. We're able to give 96.5% of all the monies we take in directly to the families and the patients."

Operation Helping Hand happens the third Thursday of every month in Tampa and it's free to veterans and their families. Any local veteran can sign up at OperationHelpingHandTampa.com.