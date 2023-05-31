One-on-One with Edwin Moses, Part Two

One-on-One with Olympian Edwin Moses - Part 2 One-on-One with Olympian Edwin Moses - Part 2 02:54

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Edwin Moses did not come from the usual track and field haunts of the 1970s.

Many track and field athletes during that timeframe came from the west coast -- from places like the Pacific Northwest and California. Moses came from Atlanta; from Morehouse College -- which did not have track facilities like those other schools.

He caught many by surprise with his rise to stardom, qualifying for the 1976 U.S. Olympic Team in Montreal. He won Gold there. Then, he qualified in 1980, but was denied a chance to repeat by the American Olympic boycott of the Moscow Games. That didn't stop him.

Atlanta Now's Sam Crenshaw continues his discussion with Olympic Gold Medalist and citizen of the world, Edwin Moses in part two of his one-on-one conversation.