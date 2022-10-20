Number of Florida's vote-by-mail ballots that have been returned continue to climb

TALLAHASSEE -- Nearly 948,000 Floridians had cast vote-by-mail ballots as of Thursday morning, with the total increasing by more than 100,000 each day this week, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The data showed that 947,736 ballots had been cast for the Nov. 8 election, up from 837,980 on Wednesday, 733,067 ballots on Tuesday and 602,949 on Monday.

Democrats held an edge over Republicans in ballots returned.

As of Thursday morning, registered Democrats had cast 397,495 ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 363,101. Unaffiliated voters had cast 173,229 ballots, while third-party voters had cast 13,911.

About 3.28 million ballots had been sent to voters but not returned.

Along with mail-in voting, many counties will open early-voting sites on Monday.

All counties are required to offer early voting as of Oct. 29.