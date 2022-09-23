Now is the time to plan, prepare as tropical system heads in our direction

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urges preparedness as tropical system approaches Mayor Daniella Levine Cava urges preparedness as tropical system approaches 01:07

MIAMI - As South Florida keeps tabs on a tropical depression making its way across the central Caribbean, now is the time to prepare for any possible impacts.

Tropical Depression Nine is moving to the west-northwest and is forecast to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane late weekend into early next week.

South Florida is included in the forecast cone from early to the middle of next week. Although there is still some uncertainty regarding exactly where this will end up, for now, everyone should monitor the storm's progress and have a hurricane plan and supplies ready to go.

"Now is the time to make sure you have a hurricane plan in place for yourself and your family and to double check that you have a hurricane emergency kit that is fully stocked," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

In other words, this weekend is the time to prepare for any possible impacts that could occur due to possible heavy rain, high winds, and possible localized flooding.

First, check your hurricane kit to see what supplies you may be lacking. Even though you may not need it, stock up, better to be safe than sorry. The kit should include nonperishable food, water, batteries, candles, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, and a supply of medications. It also should have plastic, duct tape, and a utility knife to cover broken windows.

Don't forget your pets, stock up on their food and medications, too.

Next, get your yard and property ready. Trim your trees, hedges, and shrubbery to reduce the risk of flying branches during high winds. Clean up debris and put it in trash cans.

If high winds are expected, bring outdoor furniture inside and secure anything else that is not tied down. Boat owners should make sure their boats are secure.

More preparation tips can be found in the CBS4 Hurricane Guide 2022.

Make sure you have materials and tools to put up your storm shutters if high winds are expected. Windows also can be protected with plywood. Tape is not a suggested protective measure for windows.

Emergency managers also suggest you make a family emergency communication plan.

Keep your vehicle's gas tank at least half full so you don't have to worry about long lines at gas stations and can avoid gas shortages prior to a storm. It also comes in handy in case you have evacuate.

Owners of electric vehicles should keep the battery charged at between 50% - 80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle's manual recommends.