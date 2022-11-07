Northrop Grumman launches Cygnus cargo ship to space station with supplies and "treats" for crew

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a cargo ship loaded with 8,200 pounds of equipment and supplies bound for the International Space Station blasted off from Virginia's Eastern Shore early Monday, kicking off a two-day rendezvous.

Running a day late because of a fire alarm that forced the company to briefly evacuate its control center, the Antares 230+ rocket's two Russian-built RD-181 engines ignited at 5:32 am EST, pushing the rocket away from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility.

A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, using a first stage built in Ukraine and powered by two Russian-built rocket engines, climbs away from Wallops Island, Virginia, kicking off a space station cargo flight. Northrop Grumman and Firefly Aerospace are developing a new, all-American rocket to replace the Antares after a final flight next March. Alex Polimeni/Spaceflight Now

Arcing away to the southeast, the rocket smoothly accelerated as its Ukraine-built first stage consumed propellant and lost weight, climbing directly into the plane of the space station's orbit. Nine minutes after liftoff, the Cygnus cargo ship was released to fly on its own.

"It was a spectacular launch," said Jeff Arend, manager of space station systems engineering and integration. "We're happy that Cygnus is on its way to the ISS."

One of the cargo ship's two solar arrays apparently did not deploy as planned a few hours after launch, but NASA provided no details. Even so, Northrop Grumman reported the ship will still have enough power to carry out its rendezvous with the space station.

If all goes well, the cargo ship will catch up with the lab complex early Wednesday, pulling up to within about 30 feet and holding position while Nicole Mann, operating the lab's robot arm, locks onto a grapple fixture.

At that point, flight controllers at the Johnson Space Center in Houston will take over arm operations, pulling the Cygnus in for berthing at the Earth-facing port of the station's central Unity module.

On board the cargo ship: 3,608 pounds of crew supplies, 1,873 pounds of research gear, 2,375 pounds of space station hardware and 317 pounds of computer components and spacewalk equipment, including hardware needed for upcoming excursions to upgrade the lab's solar power system.

The manifest also includes some "much-deserved treats for the crew," Arend said.

"They will have their usual menu, but also some special requests like peanut butter, olives, several cheeses and even pumpkin spice cappuccino," he said. "And the team has loaded some fresh fruit as well — apples, blueberries, oranges — and some ice cream in the freezers."

The launching marked the next-to-last Antares 230+ flight as Northrop Grumman and Firefly Aerospace develop a new rocket in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the imposition of U.S. sanctions and the subsequent termination of RD-181 deliveries for use in the Ukraine-built first stage.

The first stages used for Monday's launch and one more Antares flight, planned for next March, were already on hand when hardware deliveries were cut off following the Russian invasion.

In the transition to a new rocket, Northrop Grumman plans to launch three Cygnus flights using SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets before the all-American Antares 330 debuts in late 2024.