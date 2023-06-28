Watch CBS News
Nicole Scherzinger is engaged

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

(CNN) — Here comes the bride. Nicole Scherzinger is engaged to be married.

The Pussycat Dolls alum said yes to her fiancé Thom Evans, she revealed on Instagram, adding a picture of the two on the beach.

"I said yes," she wrote.

Evans also shared the pictures to Instagram, writing, "My Ever After," and adding a heart emoji.

The two have been a couple since 2020 and have documented vacations around the world together, including a trip to Portugal last month.

Their celebrity friends responded to the news, with Ashlee Simpson Ross chiming in, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Naomi Campbell wrote, "Congratulations!"

Paris Hilton wrote, "Congratulations love!"

Scherzinger heard from her "The Masked Singer," crew, which commented, "Your happiness is our happiness!!! Congrats from #TheMaskedSinger fam ❤️

First published on June 28, 2023 / 11:18 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

