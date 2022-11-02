Watch CBS News
Sports

NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes

By Jessica Grobstick

/ AP

After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning

Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division)
Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 at home a season ago. The Lightning scored 285 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.5 per game on 30.9 shots per game.

Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 25-18-4 in road games a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 277 total goals last season (3.4 per game on 34.1 shots per game).

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Derek Stepan: day to day (upper-body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Calvin de Haan: day to day (undisclosed), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

First published on November 2, 2022 / 2:43 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.