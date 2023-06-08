New student art gallery aimed to fight anti-semitism now open

A brand-new art gallery is open in Tampa and it has an added purpose to fight anti-semitism.

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - A brand new art gallery aimed to fight anti-semitism is now open to the public!

The gallery was created by students all over the Tampa area.

"Stand together against hate," said student, Cora Bowen.

That's the message, high school sophomore, Cora Bowen, wants people to take with them when they look at her artwork.

"It's definitely not a perfect world, and it's never going to become a perfect world but we can work to get as close to that as possible," said Bowen.

Since 2020, there have been many anti-semitic messages distributed across the Tampa Bay Area.

"In my role as chair in the Jewish community relations council, I've witnessed a remarkable increase in the attacks against Jewish people and Jewish institutions over the past two to three years," said Jonathon Ellis with the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Ellis has been keeping an eye on these attacks, involving graffiti and threatening notes left on driveways.

"As these incidents incur, there's less of an outrage about it when it happens, and you're beginning to wonder are these becoming the building blocks of something greater and what do we need to stop it today," said Ellis.

Now the City of Tampa is taking a stand.

"The White House has come out with a report, with an approach that has specific pillars, and one of those is education," said Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor.

The city is debuting student art work aimed to end anti-semitism.

"We have to be ever-vigilant in understanding that we are accepting of everyone," said Mayor Castor.

That's where Cora Bowen comes in. She created a picture of people with all different backgrounds tied together with a vine.

"Their jewish belief brings them together," said Bowen.

The artwork is now displayed at the Tampa municipal building and is open to the public.

"We still have oppression going on today and it's important to not forget and it's important to be current and still be aware," said Bowen.