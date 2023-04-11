New 'Mo-Bull Clinic' to hit streets of Tampa this summer

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - If you see a big green bus rolling down your street, that's USF's latest medical innovation. Medical care will now be more accessible across Tampa Bay with the new Mo-Bull Nurse Medical Clinic. The clinic is meant to help increase access to health care in medically underserved communities throughout the bay area.

"We have a large population in Tampa Bay that is underserved or not served. And part of the issue is access, part of the issue is language, poverty and so-forth," said Dr. Charles Lockwood, Executive Vice President, USF Health. "It is our job at USF health to take care of everyone in Tampa Bay."

"They may not have a car, or they may not have gas money and there may be no public transportation," added Alison Yager, Executive Director with the Florida Health Justice Project.

The green mobile clinic comes equipped with a diagnostic center and waiting area.

"They're absolutely providing key services, especially if they're going out into rural communities or non-urban communities," said Yager. But with Medicaid unwinding in Florida, public health officials say long-term solutions are also needed right now.

Amid Florida government officials' decision to decline federal money to expand Medicaid, advocates for accessible healthcare say even traveling clinics can only take you so far and that the long-term solution for these communities is affordable health coverage.

"While they do a fantastic job of patching some of the holes in our healthcare system, they're not the long-term answer," said Yager. "Either way, we want to be sure people have access to, not just low cost care but to health coverage."

The Mo-Bull clinic will begin its route this summer, heading straight for critical areas of need in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Over the next month, Floridians will start seeing their Medicaid healthcare coverage going away. Stick with Tampa Bay Now for this developing story.