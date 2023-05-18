New Florida laws now in place to combat human trafficking

New laws are now in place to fight human trafficking in Florida

New laws are now in place to fight human trafficking in Florida

New laws are now in place to fight human trafficking in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - New laws are now is place to fight human trafficking in the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills this morning cracking down on human trafficking education and safety regulations.

"I think we've been kind of fighting human trafficking in the dark, and with this data we will see better where it's happening, what are the trends, are programs effective?" said Dr. Joan Reid, director of the USF Human Trafficking Risk to Resilience Research Lab.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed four bills aiming to combat human trafficking in Florida.

"Human trafficking across this country is a $150 billion illegal enterprise and i'm here to say that Florida, we want to use every resource at our disposal to put human traffickers out of business and into jail," said DeSantis.

The new laws allow victims to recover damages from adult entertainment establishments, increase the penalty to a third-degree felony for adult entertainment locations that exploit minors, and require law enforcement recruits to have four hours of human trafficking training.

The laws also require hotels to follow human trafficking awareness laws and require more trafficking signage and education at treatment centers and foster care programs.

"People just kind of had this picture of it as this is something that doesn't happen in our neighborhood, in our community, this is a global problem in other countries, so as you raise awareness, people begin to understand, no this is happening right here. It could be happening in the house right next door to me," said Dr. Reid.

Another advancement is now Florida will have a statewide human trafficking data collection process that will be used to study cases at the University of South Florida.

"I just know that we have a need for more accurate date, better data," said Dr. Reid.

She says all of these changes will make a difference.

"It's not necessarily like the movies, it doesn't necessarily only occur in that way so the more they understand where its occurring and how its occurring and what the dynamics are, I think we will have more, better response to the problem," said Dr. Reid.